World number one Novak Djokovic continued his undefeated run in 2020 with yet another victory at the US Open. The Serbian outclassed Britain's Kyle Edmund at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to have advanced into the third round. Meanwhile, world number 50 Caroline Garcia trounced women's top seed Karolina Pliskova to pull off an upset. Here is the roundup of Day 3.

Novak Djokovic Djokovic wins despite losing the first set

Djokovic didn't have the desired start as UK's Edmund won a gruelling opening set that lasted 70 minutes, by sealing the tiebreak. However, the former turned the tables in the following three sets amid scorching heat. As the match progressed, the Brit began to falter. Djokovic, who committed 34 unforced errors throughout, eventually closed the three-hour match 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Caroline Garcia Gracia upsets top seed Pliskova

In a notable upset, Garcia knocked off top seed Karolina Pliskova at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Garcia won the opening set in mere 33 minutes before clinching the tiebreak in the second (6-1, 7-6). Interestingly, this was the earliest exit by a US Open women's number one seed since 2018, when Simona Halep lost in the first round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Tsitsipas shines on Arthur Ashe debut

Stefanos Tsitsipas made the most of his debut at the Arthur Ashe Stadium with a straight-set win over American Maxime Cressy. He progressed to Round 3 for the first time at US Open by beating the 168th-ranked wild-card entrant 7-6, 6-3, 6-4. The 22-year-old finished with 31 winners and 15 unforced errors, converting two of his 10 break-point chances in the match.

Kvitova, Kerber Kvitova, Kerber claim straight-set victories