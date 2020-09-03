Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, on Thursday, turned 30. Shami, who leads the Indian pace attack across formats, has emerged as one of the fastest bowlers over the years. He has also been a great exponent of reverse swing with red ball in recent times. Notably, Shami was instrumental in India's recent overseas tours. We take a look at his records.

Career Mohammed Shami in international cricket

Shami made his international debut in the famous Indo-Pak clash (2013), wherein he bowled a record four maiden overs. Eventually, he finished with bowling figures of 1/23 in nine overs. Thus far, Shami has accounted for 336 wickets from 137 matches at 26.69, including best match haul of 9/118. The tally also comprises as many as 6 five-wicket hauls.

100 wickets Fastest Indian bowler to scalp 100 ODI wickets

Shami is the fastest Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in One-Day Internationals (56 matches). He reached the astounding milestone in the first ODI against New Zealand (2019). Before Shami, former Indian seamer Irfan Pathan was the fastest to the mark (59), followed by Zaheer Khan (65), Ajit Agarkar (67) and Javagal Srinath (68). Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah remains the second-fastest (57) for India.

Hat-trick Second Indian to take a World Cup hat-trick

In 2019, Mohammed Shami became the second Indian after Chetan Sharma to clinch a World Cup hat-trick. Shami's last-over exploits helped India register an 11-run victory against Afghanistan at the Ageas Bowl. He dismissed Mohammad Nabi, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman to attain this feat. Overall, he became the fourth Indian to take a hat-trick in the ODI format.

Information Five-wicket haul in fourth innings of a Test

Shami is also the fifth Indian pacer to take five wickets in fourth innings of a Test after Karsan Ghavri (1977), Kapil Dev (1981), Madan Lal (1981) and Javagal Srinath (1996). He finished with figures of 5/35 in the final innings against South Africa (2019).

Calendar year Most ODI wickets in a calendar year