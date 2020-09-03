England and Australia gear up for a three-match T20I series, starting September 4 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. England were held by Pakistan 1-1 in the recently concluded T20I series. Eoin Morgan's side will hope to get things sorted against number one ranked Australia. One expects a closely fought series between two top teams. Here's the preview of the first T20I.

Australia Australia have dominated the scenes in T20Is

The Aussies are set to play their first competitive match since resumption of the sport amid the coronavirus pandemic. Under Aaron Finch, Australia have dominated the scenes in T20Is for a while now. Australia have lost just one T20I match since the start of 2019. They have the resources to hurt England. One expects them to go all out from the word go.

England England to get more firepower in the ranks

Earlier, England named a 14-man squad for the T20I series against the Aussies. The likes of Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Mark Wood return to the side after being rested for the series against Pakistan. Buttler and Archer will be England's trump cards. In Tom Banton, the Three Lions have a promising customer atop. Skipper Morgan is essential in the middle.

Conditions Weather forecast and pitch report

As per reports, there could be a spell of rain in the evening. The conditions can be overcast. The pitch has been equally helpful to both batsmen and bowlers. In the last T20I encounter played at this venue, England beat South Africa by nine wickets. Anything above 160 would be a par score on this ground.

Information Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing