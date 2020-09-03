Seven races have gone by in the Formula 1 2020 season calendar so far. It has been a sheer domination by Mercedes, who lead the show with 264 points. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, who is aiming to equal Michael Schumacher's seven F1 titles, leads the standings amongst drivers (157 points). Here we look at the records scripted by Mercedes this season.

Hamilton Hamilton has raced to 89 career race wins

With five wins this season, Hamilton has increased his career tally to 89. He needs just three more victories to get past Michael Schumacher (91). After winning the Hungarian GP, Hamilton equaled the tally of Schumacher for most wins at the same Grand Prix (8). Hamilton also registered his seventh victory at the British GP (personal best). He also has seven wins in Canada.

Information Mercedes dominate the show in 2020: Key numbers

Out of the seven races so far, Mercedes have won six. Hamilton has pocketed five race honors, with team-mate Valtteri Bottas winning one. Notably, Mercedes have snatched all seven pole positions this season.

Records Pole positions: Hamilton extends his career tally to 93

After winning the Spanish Grand Prix, Hamilton registered his fourth successive win at this venue. Hamilton has now won at least one Grand Prix in 14 consecutive seasons. Schumacher (15) is above him on this list. With five pole positions this season, Hamilton extended his career tally to 93. He also registered his seventh career pole position at the British and Hungarian GP.

Stats Bottas gets past 50 podium finishes, Mercedes impress

Valtteri Bottas now has 51 career podiums in Formula 1. By winning the Austrian GP, he has registered eight race wins so far. Mercedes have now won 108 career F1 races. They also have 55 1-2 finishes in F1. Mercedes have increased their podium tally to 145, besides getting to 118 pole positions. They are likely to seal a seventh successive championship title.