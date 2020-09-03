One of the greatest cricket rivalries will be underway as England and Australia lock horns in the first T20I at the Ageas Bowl on September 4. After leveling the series 1-1 against Pakistan, hosts England would want to gain early edge over Australia. Meanwhile, the tourists will engage in their first international assignment after resumption of the sport. Here's the statistical preview.

Head-to-head A look at the head-to-head record in T20Is

So far, England and Australia have played only one bilateral T20I series comprising three matches (in 2014). Notably, Australia routed England 3-0 in that series. However, England have beaten the Aussies in the previous two single T20Is (2018 and 2015), both at home. Overall, the Aaron Finch-led side fare better, after having won 6 out of 12 T20Is, besides losing five.

Aaron Finch Finch could complete 2,000 runs in international cricket

In the series opener, Aaron Finch could become only the second Australian batsman to complete 2,000 T20I runs. The limited-overs captain of Australia has 1,989 runs to his name from 61 T20Is at an impressive average of 38.25. Interestingly, he will be the tenth overall batsman to achieve this distinction. His compatriot David Warner (2,207) is the only Australian to do so.

Captains Both the skippers fancy this rivalry

Both the skippers of England and Australia fancy playing each other. England captain Eoin Morgan is the highest run-getter from the nation in T20Is against Australia (247 runs from 11 T20Is at 24.70). Similarly, his counterpart Aaron Finch leads the runs tally for Australia. However, he averages a prolific 70.83 against England, having amassed 425 runs as of now.

Wickets Chris Jordan may become England's leading wicket-taker

England pacer Chris Jordan could become their highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. The 31-year-old, who has 61 wickets to his name, needs four more to emulate top-ranked Stuart Broad (65) on the list. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Adil Rashid and Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc are both tied on 43 wickets. It will be interesting to see who gets on top in the first T20I.

Information England's highest wicket-taker against Australia (T20Is)