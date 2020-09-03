Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo did well in the 2019-20 season, helping the club win the Serie A. He was the second-highest scorer in the league to dominate the show once again. Ronaldo will be aiming to impress further in the 2020-21 season across competitions. The Portuguese legend is on the verge of scripting several records. Here we present the same.

Serie A Ronaldo could script these records in the Serie A

Ronaldo holds the record for joint-most league goals for Juventus in a single season (31). He will be aiming to break this record. CR7 finished as Juventus' top scorer in the league both in 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively. He could script a hat-trick in 2020-21. Ronaldo (52) could get past Filippo Inzaghi (57) and Michel Platini (68) in terms of league goals for Juve.

Goals Ronaldo aiming to notch 100 career goals for Juventus

Ronaldo has amassed 65 goals for the club across two seasons so far in all competitions. He needs 35 goals in the upcoming season to register a tally of 100. Only 11 players have scored 100-plus goals for Juve. Ronaldo could surpass a host of former Juve greats in terms of goals.

UCL Ronaldo will be hoping to win sixth Champions League title

Ronaldo has won five Champions League titles. He could become the first player in the Champions League era to win six honors. He could equal the record of Pace Gento for most UCL/European Cup titles (6). Ronaldo could equal Seedorf's record of winning the UCL with three different clubs. He could become the only player to win six trophies with three different clubs.

Do you know? Ronaldo could surpass Inzaghi's UCL tally at Juventus

Ronaldo has amassed 10 Champions League goals for Juventus across two seasons. He needs to score eight this season to surpass Inzaghi and be the third-highest scorer for Juve in this competition (18).

Information Ronaldo aiming to notch this special Champions League milestone