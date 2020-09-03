Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has been vocal regarding the controversial 'Mankad' rule, of late. Ponting, who is also the head coach of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, yet again voiced his opinion on the same in a recent chat with Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He said the batting side should be penalized with runs if the non-strikers leave the crease early. Here is more.

Alternative There should be a penalty of runs, suggests Ponting

Here is Ponting's alternative for Mankading. "I think there should be some sort of a run penalty," he said. "If you are to get to the top of your bowling action and stop, and it shows that the batsman is cheating and is out of his crease, I think put a run penalty on them. Do it right from the start."

Quote 'We have to find a better way'

"I wasn't trying to say that you were (not) justified because it's actually in the laws of the game. You can do it if a batsman is cheating. We have got to find a way around trying to stop the batsman cheating," Ponting told Ashwin.

Controversy When Ashwin dismissed Buttler in a bizarre manner

In the 2019 Indian Premier League, Ashwin sparked a debate after Mankading Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler. Ashwin, who then represented Kings XI Punjab, stopped midway through his run-up and whipped the bails off, at the non-striker's end. In the replay, Buttler was found out of the crease when Ashwin went on to deliver the ball. Notably, the incident drew mixed reactions thereafter.

Ponting Earlier, Ponting gave a warning to Ashwin regarding 'Mankading'

While Ashwin has now moved to Delhi Capitals, his coach Ponting has already warned him for not repeating the tactic in the upcoming season. "He will say that it was within the rules and he had his rights to do it, but it's not within the spirit of the game or certainly the way I want the Delhi Capitals to play," Ponting has said.

Do you know? The inception of 'Mankading' dismissal

This dismissal was named after Indian legend Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Australia's Bill Brown by removing the bails at the bowler's end during the 1947 Sydney Test. While several distinguished cricketers feel the dismissal is justified, many find it against the spirit of cricket.

