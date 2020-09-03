Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has accused the club of making it "very difficult" for him to leave. Bale is out of favor with Real manager Zinedine Zidane and played just 48 minutes of Real's 12 games when the Spanish season resumed after the coronavirus lockdown. The Welshman is open to a return to the Premier League. Here's what he said.

Jiangsu Suning Real blocked Bale's move to China last summer

Bale was on the verge of joining Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning last summer. However, the move fell through at the last moment. Real blocked the move, with Suning's coach claiming that Los Blancos asked for a transfer fee at the last moment. "I tried to leave last year but they [Real Madrid] blocked everything at the last second," Bale told Sky Sports.

Transfer Real make things very difficult to be honest, says Bale

Bale said he wants to play football, however, Real make things difficult in terms of transfer. "I want to play football. I'm still motivated to play football. I'm 31 but I'm in great shape still and I feel I've got a lot to give," he said. "We'll see what happens. It's in the club's hands and they make things very difficult to be honest."

Premier League Bale open to Premier League return

Asked if he would like to return to the Premier League, the Welshman said: "It's not really in my hands. If those options arise, it's something I'd look at for sure We'll see what happens." Bale added that the final decision is up to Real Madrid. "Time will tell and, mainly, the decision is in Real Madrid's hands," he added.

Situation Bale's situation at Real is worrisome

Bale wasn't given many opportunities by Zidane in the 2019-20 season. He made just 20 appearances in all competitions and scored three goals. His relation with Zidane has diminished to a new low and things look difficult. Moreover, Bale had earlier lashed out at Real Madrid fans for their behavior towards him. Bale's love for golf has also received criticism.

Salary Bale's salary is a stumbling block