The inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL) will begin on November 14 this year. Notably, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed the development. Sri Lanka's flagship T20 tournament, which was originally scheduled from August 28 to September 20, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are further details on the same.

Quote Here is what the organizers said

"The tournament will not only create a platform for local players to develop their skills by playing side by side with world-class players but will also provide an opportunity for Sri Lankan cricket fans to watch a quality cricket tournament," the organizers said.

Details Key details of the tournament

The 23-match tournament will be played at three international venues of Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium. As many as five teams named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will feature in the same. Meanwhile, the full schedule is yet to be announced and will be subject to government approval.

Information The inaugural LPL season was called-off

The Lanka Premier League was set to be inaugurated in 2018, but insufficient interest led to its cancelation. The SLC only managed to host the tournament in 2012, which was also marred, owing to poor crowds and corruption rumors.

