Day 4 of the US Open 2020 saw India's Sumit Nagal get ousted as Dominic Thiem sealed a comfortable victory, whereas, Andy Murray got ousted.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev made light work of his second-round match against Christoper O'Connell.

In the women's section, Serena Williams set up a third-round meeting with former champion Sloane Stephens.

Here are the key updates from Day 4.