Last updated on Sep 04, 2020, 12:23 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Day 4 of the US Open 2020 saw India's Sumit Nagal get ousted as Dominic Thiem sealed a comfortable victory, whereas, Andy Murray got ousted.
Russia's Daniil Medvedev made light work of his second-round match against Christoper O'Connell.
In the women's section, Serena Williams set up a third-round meeting with former champion Sloane Stephens.
Here are the key updates from Day 4.
Bulgarian Svetana Pironkova - playing her first tournament in three years after a break to have her first child - prolonged her participation with a 7-5, 6-3 win over 10th seed Garbine Muguruza.
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka beat fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-1, 6-3.
Meanwhile, Williams also advanced with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Russia's Margarita Gasparyan.
Second seed Sofia Kenin showed her prowess this year with a straightforward 6-4, 6-3 victory over Canadian Leylah Fernandez.
Seventh seed Madison Keys of the USA also progressed, making light work of Spain's Aliona Bolsova 6-2, 6-1.
26th seed Stephens beat Olga Govortsova 6-2, 6-2.
The likes of Donna Vekic, Maria Sakkari and Karolina Muchova enjoyed respective victories as well.
Thiem stood tall to overcome Nagal 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 inside an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Thiem will play 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in round three.
Croatia's Cilic, seeded 31st, took four sets to overcome Slovakian Norbert Gombos 6-3, 1-6, 7-6, 7-5.
Medvedev progressed to the third round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win at the expense of 116th-ranked Australian.
Andy Murray crashed out in straight sets after getting beaten by Felix Auger-Aliassime.
The former world number one was demolished by the 20-year-old Canadian 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.
Murray, playing in his first singles Grand Slam since the 2019 Australian Open, had rallied to win a thrilling five-set match against Japan's 49th-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka the first round.
14th seed Grigor Dimitrov and 25th seed Milos Raonic were knocked out of the US Open. Marton Fucsovics downed Dimitrov 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in 4hr 50min. Meanwhile, Vasek Pospisil beat Raonic 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.