Duo Muller and Lewandowski eye these milestones

Bayern ace Thomas Muller has amassed 118 career Bundesliga goals for Bayern. The German international needs two more to surpass former great Roland Wohlfarth (119). Robert Lewandowski, who scored a staggering 32 goals in the 2019-20 campaign, has 162 career Bundesliga goals for Bayern. He needs 13 to become only the second player to register 175-plus goals for the club.

Bundesliga season to start on September 18

The 2020-21 season of the Bundesliga is set to start on September 18 and will conclude on May 22, 2021. The fixtures were announced last month. VFB Stuttgart and Arminia Bielefeld gained promotions from Bundesliga 2. Bayern open their campaign against Schalke.

Appearances: Neuer and Muller to amass these feats

Bayern goal-keeper Manuel Neuer has amassed 249 appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayern. He is set to complete a special milestone of 275 appearances for the side. Muller (351 appearances) needs another 24 to register the mark of 375 for Bayern. He will become only the seventh player to script this feat.

Bayern aiming to script these feats