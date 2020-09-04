Chennai Super Kings are set to be without the services of Harbhajan Singh in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran off-spinner is the second player to pull out of the IPL 2020 season after Suresh Raina. Harbhajan conveyed the decision to CSK on Friday and cited personal reasons. Here we present further details on the same.

Information Harbhajan didn't travel to UAE with rest of the squad

According to reports, Harbhajan had remained in India and didn't travel with the CSK squad to UAE last month. He had also missed the training camp that was organized in Chennai.

CSK IPL 2020 Harbhajan's experience will be missed by CSK

Harbhajan's absence will be another huge loss for CSK in the IPL 2020 season. The veteran off-spinner made his debut for the franchise in IPL 2018. He claimed 23 wickets over the two seasons. Overall, the former Mumbai Indians stalwart has claimed 150 scalps in 160 IPL games, with a best of 5/18.

Raina Suresh Raina pulled out due to personal reasons

Meanwhile, Raina will miss the impending edition of the Indian Premier League, also due to personal reasons. The Chennai Super Kings had informed about the development on Twitter, stating the 33-year-old returned to India. The announcement came a day after several members of CSK contingent were tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 Two infected CSK players to observe 14-day isolation

According to a report in NDTV, all CSK players, barring the two earlier positive cases, had tested negative for coronavirus in a follow up test that was conducted. The two infected players will undergo a COVID-19 test after completing a 14-day quarantine period. The CSK contingent is yet to begin training after reaching the UAE. They are likely to hold a session today.

CSK COVID-19: 13 CSK members had tested positive

Last week, 13 members of the CSK squad had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said earlier this week that the members then tested negative and were set to undergo another test on Thursday, September 3. They will be required to take two additional tests after completing their quarantine period.

IPL CSK landed in Dubai on August 21

The Super Kings are the only ones that are yet to regroup for training in UAE. The team landed in Dubai on August 21 and were supposed to begin training after the seven days of isolation. However, quite a few COVID-19 positive cases in the camp forced them to delay their preparations for 2020 IPL, which is set to commence on September 19.

Twitter Post Harbhajan to miss IPL 2020 season