Kolkata Knight Riders missed out on the playoffs in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite Andre Russel's heroics, KKR were inconsistent under skipper Dinesh Karthik.

One will hope to see KKR better their show in the upcoming IPL 2020 season.

The franchise will want to show its prowess.

Here are the records KKR can script in IPL 2020.