-
Kolkata Knight Riders missed out on the playoffs in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Despite Andre Russel's heroics, KKR were inconsistent under skipper Dinesh Karthik.
One will hope to see KKR better their show in the upcoming IPL 2020 season.
The franchise will want to show its prowess.
Here are the records KKR can script in IPL 2020.
-
-
KKR hero Russell out to get these milestones
-
Andre Russell has scored 1,400 runs in the IPL, out of which 1,342 have come for the eastern giants.
Russell needs 158 runs more to register the mark of 1,500.
He could become only the fourth KKR player to achieve this feat.
Russell also needs just seven fours to amass a tally of 100.
Russell (54 wickets) needs 13 to get past Piyush Chawla.
-
These KKR batsmen are aiming to script these milestones
-
The likes of Sunil Narine (771), Karthik (751) and Nitish Rana (648) are in fray to register 1,000 runs for KKR in IPL. Meanwhile, youngster Shubman Gill (499) needs just one run to register the mark of 500.
-
Other notable records that can be achieved
-
Russell (20) needs six catches to get past the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Yusuf Pathan (25 each), besides also surpassing Manish Pandey (23).
Narine (44) needs to hit six sixes to amass the mark of 50.
If KKR win the title this time, they will be only the third side to register three or more wins.
-
KKR on the verge of 100 IPL wins
-
KKR have played a total of 178 matches across 12 IPL editions. They have won 92 matches and need eight more to achieve 100 IPL wins.