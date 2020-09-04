Premier League champions Liverpool have four players on the six-man shortlist for the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year award. The Reds have last year's winner Virgil van Dijk on the list, besides Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Meanwhile, Manchester City players Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling have also been nominated. Here's more.

The Liverpool quartet have been rewarded for their contributions in the club's first league title success in 30 years. The Reds finished 18 points clear of second-placed City. 21-year-old Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk played in all 38 league games, whereas, Henderson led from the front and Mane amassed 18 league goals. Liverpool were highly consistent and dominated the scenario.

Earlier, Henderson was crowned Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year for the 2019-20 season in July. The 30-year-old led Liverpool valiantly and received more than a quarter of the votes. On the other hand, De Bruyne was adjudged Premier League Player of the Season award. De Bruyne saw off competition from six other players to win the award.

De Bruyne was impressive for City, amassing 20 assists and 13 goals for City. The Belgian international bossed the season and showed his prowess once again. Meanwhile, Sterling scored 20 league goals and a total of 31 in all competitions to enjoy his best season.

