Chennai Super Kings will be without veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bhajji is the second player to pull out of the IPL 2020 season after Suresh Raina. Harbhajan conveyed the decision to CSK on Friday and cited personal reasons. Here we look at the players who could fulfil the void left by Harbhajan.

Harbhajan's absence will be another huge loss for CSK in the IPL 2020 season. The veteran off-spinner made his debut for the franchise in IPL 2018. He claimed 23 wickets over the two seasons. Overall, the former Mumbai Indians stalwart has claimed 150 scalps in 160 IPL games, with a best of 5/18.

Harbhajan, who didn't travel with the CSK contingent to UAE, tweeted: "I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL."

Former KKR stalwart Piyush Chawla will be making his debut for CSK this season. A seasoned campaigner, Chawla has claimed 150 scalps in the competition. He claimed 10 wickets last season for KKR, The leg-spinner can get things going for CSK in UAE on tracks that will be on the slower side. With his experience on offer, CSK can benefit immensely.

With CSK losing Raina, the focus could be on adding a foreign batsman in the side. It will be interesting to see if Tahir is preferred over a foreign pacer. The veteran leg-spinner claimed 26 scalps for CSK last season and deserves a go. Also on the list is Karn Sharma. However, the 32-year-old is also a leg-spinner. Karn got one game last season.

