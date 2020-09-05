England stunned Australia to win the first T20I at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. England managed 162/7 in 20 overs, with Dawid Malan scoring 66. In reply, the Aussies were going comfortable at one stage, however, they lost a flurry of wickets to surrender the tie. Here we present the list of records broken.

ENG vs AUS How did the match pan out?

Jos Buttler (43) helped England to get off to a flier. However, Buttler's dismissal dented the hosts. From there on, England kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Malan made a difference, smashing five fours and three sixes as rest of the batsmen faltered. Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar claimed two wickets each. In reply, Australia lost their way from 98/0 to 160/6.

Finch Finch goes past 2,000 career T20I runs

Finch became the second Australian and the 10th batsman in T20I history to surpass 2,000 career T20I runs (2,035). He is the second-fastest to 2,000 T20I runs (62 innings). Finch went past 200 fours in T20Is (203). He is now the ninth batsman to achieve this mark. Finch raced to 471 career T20I runs against England at 78.50.

Warner David Warner smashes these records

Warner (58) registered his 18th career T20I fifty and a second versus England. The southpaw went past Eoin Morgan (2,233) in terms of career T20I runs (2,265). Warner surpassed Mohammad Hafeez (217) in terms of career T20I fours (218). He also raced to 19 50-plus scores in T20Is and is only behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Feats Other feats scripted in the match

Malan slammed his seventh career T20I fifty in 14 innings. This was his second fifty against the Aussies. The southpaw went past 600 career T20I runs. This was the 17th T20I between England and Australia. The hosts claimed their seventh victory against Australia. Adil Rashid (2/29) has raced to 45 career T20I scalps.

Do you know? Warner and Finch surpass 1,000-run partnership mark in T20Is