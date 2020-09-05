World number one Novak Djokovic advanced to the round of 16 on Day 5 of the US Open. He defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, thereby extending his incredible run in 2020 to 26-0. Croatia's Borna Coric upset Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Alexander Zverev made a turnaround against Adrian Mannarino. In the women's clashes, Petra Kvitova advanced.

Novak Djokovic Djokovic eases past Struff, progresses to Round of 16

Djokovic was on the charge against Struff right from the first game even though the latter came into the match having won 89% of his first-serve points through two rounds. The Serbian secured a straight-set victory in 1 hour and 42 minutes, converting five of his 11 break points. Notably, Djokovic will be making his 13th consecutive fourth-round appearance at the US Open.

Borna Coric Coric upsets Tsitsipas after fifth-set tiebreak

Croatia's Borna Coric stunned the fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller which went late into the night at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The 23-year-old put up an astounding fightback after being 1-5 down in the fourth set. He saved as many as six match points, having beaten Tsitsipas 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) at the end.

Alexander Zverev Zverev makes it to fourth round despite losing first set

Fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev came from behind to defeat Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the third round. The 23-year-old struggled with his second serves against the French player, winning only three points on his first ten. A display of sloppy footwork cost him the tiebreak in the first set. However, Zverev comprehensively sealed the next three sets.

Jennifer Brady Brady beats Caroline Gracia, rolls into Round of 16

Jennifer Brady advanced with a resounding victory over Caroline Garcia, who had earlier knocked off top seed Karolina Pliskova. The 25-year-old beat the French in straight sets (6-3, 6-3), winning for the eighth time in nine WTA Tour matches since the COVID-19 tour shutdown. Brady, who didn't lose her serve, ended with 10 aces and just three double-faults.

Information Straight-set wins for Kvitova, Martic and Kerber