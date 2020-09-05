Premier League side Chelsea have signed attacking mid-fielder Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract. According to the BBC, the deal is worth about £71m. The German youngster amassed 36 goals and 25 assists in 118 appearances for the Bundesliga club. He is Chelsea's sixth signing of the summer. Here are further details on the same.

Words I am very happy and proud to be here: Havertz

Havertz said that he is very happy and proud to join the Blues and that it's a dream come true. "I am very happy and proud to be here," Havertz told the club's website. "For me it is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can't wait to meet all the players and the trainers."

Information Havertz is Chelsea's second most expensive signing

Havertz is Chelsea's second most expensive signing after goal-keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga joined from Athletic Bilbao (£71.6m) in 2018. Meanwhile, the £71m fee for Havertz includes add-ons.

Praise Marina Granovskaia has her say on Havertz

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia praised the player and said he is one of the best. "Kai is one of the best players of his age in world football, so we are very happy that his future lies at Chelsea. He has proven pedigree in one of the best leagues in Europe. He is an exciting, dynamic talent," claimed Granovskaia.

Impact Havertz is a massive signing for the Blues

Havertz scored 18 goals in 45 appearances last season, including eight in the 11 games after the campaign restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic. The versatile mid-fielder, who can also play as a forward, has scored once in seven appearances for Germany. He has sheer quality and will fight against Mason Mount for a place in the starting XI.

Business Chelsea have impressed with quality signings