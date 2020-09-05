After a pulling off a majestic turnaround in the opening T20I, hosts England will vie for a series victory against Australia. Meanwhile, Australia, who played their first international since the resumption of cricket, would want to pull one back for keeping the three-match series alive. The two teams are all set to lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday. Here's the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Ageas Bowl in Southampton will host the 2nd T20I on September 6 (6:45 PM IST). The weather will likely be overcast. As seen in the 1st T20I, the batsmen were able to play on the up here. Once again, the surface could favor the spinners. One can watch it live on Sony Network, while live streaming is also available on the SonyLIV app.

England Buttler, Malan set to fire again

Yet again, all eyes will be on opener Jos Buttler, who made a comeback in the T20I set-up against Australia. He (44 off 29) was the only batsman who looked set besides top-order batsman Dawid Malan (66 off 43). Interestingly, none of the other batsman managed to reach double figures. Besides, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid will look to replicate the show.

Australia Australia will aim to fare better in crunch moments

The Australian openers launched a perfect start while chasing 163, however, the middle order choked towards the end. They allowed English bowlers to get on top in the last five overs before losing the match by two runs. Although there is no room for any major changes in the line-up, the Aaron Finch-led side will aim to hold the nerves in crunch moments.

Records Here are the records that can be broken

England pacer Chris Jordan could become their highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. The 31-year-old, who has 61 wickets to his name, needs four more to emulate top-ranked Stuart Broad (65) on the list. Meanwhile, Warner (2,265) requires 70 runs to displace fourth-ranked Shoaib Malik (2,335) on the runs tally. Notably, England skipper Eoin Morgan is only 32 runs behind Warner.

