Messi has scored a record 634 goals for Barcelona in all competitions.
He is 16 away from being the first player to amass 650 career goals.
The Argentine has scored 444 goals for the club in La Liga.
He needs six more to register the mark of 450.
Messi in line to make 500 league appearances
Messi has made 485 career appearances for Barca in La Liga. He is in line to become the first foreign player to register 500 league appearances. Messi is 19 games away from registering 750 appearances for the club in all competitions.
The legendary footballer has scored 15-plus goals in each of the last 14 seasons at club level.
He can script a record of 15-plus goals in 15 successive seasons.
Messi aiming to register 200 La Liga assists
Messi has amassed 183 career La Liga assists so far. Last season, the player broke Xavi's record for most assists in a single La Liga season (21). Messi needs 17 more to amass a record of 200 assists in the Spanish league.