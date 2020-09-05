Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) endured a poor campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 season. The Virat Kohli-led side will be aiming to fare better in the upcoming 2020 season as compared to recent seasons. RCB had done good business in the IPL 2020 auction and added a few key resources. Here are the records they can script this season.

Kohli Kohli is aiming to register a host of milestones

Kohli, who is the top run-scorer in the IPL, has amassed 5,412 runs for RCB in 177 matches at 37.84. The 31-year-old batsman needs another 488 runs to become the first batsman to score 6,000 career IPL runs. Kohli needs 10 sixes to register the mark of 200. He also requires 20 fours to register the mark of 500.

ABD ABD aiming to surpass 4,000 runs for RCB

RCB stalwart AB de Villiers has amassed 3,724 runs for RCB in the IPL. He needs 226 runs in IPL 2020 to become only the second RCB batsman to amass 4,000 runs. De Villiers has slammed 212 career IPL sixes. However, 199 of them have come for RCB. He needs one maximum to register a tally of 200.

Do you know? Kohli in line to script this record as captain

Kohli has captained 110 matches for RCB in the IPL. He has 49 wins under his belt. Kohli is one victory away from registering a tally of 50. He will become only the fourth IPL captain to do notch 50-plus IPL wins.

Information RCB out to avoid an unwanted stat