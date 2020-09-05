The Indian Premier League defending champions Mumbai Indians have introduced an exclusive 'Smart Ring' in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the ring is a personal health tracking device that has to be worn by every member of the team present in Abu Dhabi ahead of the thirteenth IPL edition. Reportedly, the ring helps mitigate the silent spread of the virus. Here is more.

Working Here is how the Smart Ring functions

The Ring picks up a person's vital data - heart rate, heart rate variation, respiratory rate and body temperature, among other details. With its help, any irregular trend is observed in advance so that asymptomatic signals can be tracked at the earliest and dealt with. It also monitors the pulse rate, movements and temperature to present a comprehensive picture, which helps in regular analysis.

Information BCCI has also given the franchises a bluetooth-enabled tracing device

The NBA also has a history of using a similar health device to measure stats. In addition to the Ring, the BCCI has already handed teams a bluetooth-enabled contact tracing device and asked them to fill in a daily fitness form through a Health App.

Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians have set the benchmark in sports culture

Mumbai Indians have always maintained the highest standard of operational excellence. Earlier, the players went through the franchise's compulsory 14-day quarantine, multiple COVID-19 tests and were part of a brief camp in Navi Mumbai. After reaching UAE, Mumbai-based franchise has prepared its own bio-bubble and also called the outstation players at the earliest in order to prepare them for the tournament.

Details The bio-secure bubble of Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians recently unveiled a massive (15,000 sq ft) Team Room comprising a recreational centre where players, families, staff can enjoy multiple game zones, live band. In addition to this, the franchise has also created its own (10,000 sq ft) gymnasium only for exclusive use of their players. Besides, the Rohit Sharma-led side will likely be seen in the IPL opener, starting September 19.

Measures Measures taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic