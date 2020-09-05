-
The Ligue 1 2020-21 season got off to a start on August 21 and so far two gameweeks have been held.
Several teams have played one game each, whereas, champions Paris Saint-German got an extended break due to their involvement in the Champions League last month.
Gameweek three is all set to start next weekend.
Here's all that you need to know.
-
-
OGC Nice leads the show with six points
-
OGC NIce leads the proceedings in the 2020-21 season with six points from two matches.
They opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Lens.
Amine Gouiri scored a brace to help his side come from behind to win.
In the next encounter, Nice beat Strasbourg 2-0.
Kasper Dolberg scored a double this time.
Nice face Montpellier next Saturday and will eye a hat-trick.
-
Depay scores first hat-trick of the Ligue 1 season
-
Champions League semi-finalists Lyon got off to a terrific start.
Lyon, who have played one game so far, thrashed Dijon 4-1.
Versatile forward Memphis Depay scored a hat-trick, which is the first of the season.
Lyon will be aiming to do well this season after a disappointing seventh-placed finish last term as the season was called-off due to COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Five teams locked at four points
-
Five teams are locked at four points after two gameweeks. The likes of Bordeaux, Monaco, Rennes, Lille and Nantes have all won one and lost one. Notably, all five teams won in gameweek 1, before drawing the next game.
-
PSG will want to get off to a strong start
-
PSG will start their league campaign on September 13 against Lens.
Thomas Tuchel's side will be the favorites to dominate the campaign and one expects a strong start.
They will be aiming to lift a 10th league honor and a fourth on the trot.
The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Angel DI Maria and Neymar would hope to guide the side once again.