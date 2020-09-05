The Ligue 1 2020-21 season got off to a start on August 21 and so far two gameweeks have been held. Several teams have played one game each, whereas, champions Paris Saint-German got an extended break due to their involvement in the Champions League last month. Gameweek three is all set to start next weekend. Here's all that you need to know.

Nice OGC Nice leads the show with six points

OGC NIce leads the proceedings in the 2020-21 season with six points from two matches. They opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Lens. Amine Gouiri scored a brace to help his side come from behind to win. In the next encounter, Nice beat Strasbourg 2-0. Kasper Dolberg scored a double this time. Nice face Montpellier next Saturday and will eye a hat-trick.

Lyon Depay scores first hat-trick of the Ligue 1 season

Champions League semi-finalists Lyon got off to a terrific start. Lyon, who have played one game so far, thrashed Dijon 4-1. Versatile forward Memphis Depay scored a hat-trick, which is the first of the season. Lyon will be aiming to do well this season after a disappointing seventh-placed finish last term as the season was called-off due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Information Five teams locked at four points

Five teams are locked at four points after two gameweeks. The likes of Bordeaux, Monaco, Rennes, Lille and Nantes have all won one and lost one. Notably, all five teams won in gameweek 1, before drawing the next game.

PSG PSG will want to get off to a strong start