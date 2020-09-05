Six-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton beat team-mate Valtteri Bottas to claim the pole position at the Italian Grand Prix. The Briton bagged his sixth pole of the season in eight races so far. Mercedes were on top, whereas, McLaren's Carlos Sainz was third ahead of Sergio Perez and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Here are further details on the same.

Hamilton Hamilton sets a new record, notches 94th pole position

Hamilton's margin of 0.069 seconds highlighted his prowess on the circuit. He is in prime position to score his 90th career Grand Prix victory on Sunday. Meanwhile, Hamilton set the fastest qualifying lap in Formula 1 history, at 164.286mph. He also notched his 94th pole position. Hamilton has won five of the seven races in 2020 and is the favorite to earn his sixth.

Views I made some big changes going into qualifying: Hamilton

Hamilton said he was made to work hard to earn pole position and highlighted Bottas' fight. "It was not the easiest," Hamilton said. "You saw how close it was and it really demanded a clean lap," he said. "Valtteri was very close and pushing. I made some big changes going into qualifying and I was little nervous but it worked out just fine."

Ferrari Ferrari disappoint once again

It was a disappointing outing for Ferrari as neither drivers made it into the top 10. Charles Leclerc will start 13th and Sebastian Vettel, who was eliminated in the first session, earned 17th place. He got caught in an on-track mix-up as drivers jostled for the perfect position seeking a slipstream.

Twitter Post Hamilton pips Bottas to take pole