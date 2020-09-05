The thirteenth edition of Indian Premier League is all set to kick-off on September 19 in the UAE. As expected, defending champions Mumbai Indians will likely feature in the tournament opener. In the previous few editions, skipper Rohit Sharma has often surprised everyone by pushing himself down the order. Here are the reasons why he should open for MI in the entire season.

History Rohit underwent a transformation after 2013

Going by the history, Rohit has always been valuable at the top across formats. His enormous transformation as a batsman was made possible only after former Indian captain MS Dhoni gave him a promotion in 2013. Ever since, Rohit has completely owned the spot, having broken plethora of records in white-ball cricket. His attributes as an opener are always deemed priceless.

Fast bowlers Rohit likes to take on fast bowlers early on

The Indian opener always fancies facing fast bowlers straight up. He likes to play on the merit and chip the ball over the 30-yard circle during the powerplay overs. Moreover, he makes perfect use of his impeccable pull shots in the first few overs. Besides, the past few seasons have reflected that Rohit is not as effective against the spinners.

Time He takes his time to settle

Although Rohit might have earned a reputation for his endearing strokes, he certainly takes his time after arriving in the centre. He doesn't fall among the batsmen who are known for whacking from ball one. However, the 33-year-old unveils his beast mode once he acclimatizes. Once set, Rohit carries the propensity to go all out and stay till the final ball.

Numbers Some interesting numbers in T20 Internationals

In his long-standing international career, Rohit has amassed 2,773 runs from 108 T20Is at 32.24. He holds the record of slamming most number of T20I hundreds (4). As an opener, Rohit has racked up 2,313 of his total runs. Interestingly, all his four T20I tons have been registered playing at the top. He also owns five unbeaten five unbeaten scores as an opener.

Team Combination Analyzing Mumbai Indians' team combination