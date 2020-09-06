Last updated on Sep 06, 2020, 01:15 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
The 2020-21 UEFA Nations League started earlier this week and all teams have played one match each so far.
The four groups in League A witnessed some major results amongst the big nations.
League B, C and D also had interesting games on offer.
The biggest highlight was champions Portugal overcoming Croatia 4-1.
Here we present the complete roundup.
2018-19 UEFA Nations League finalists Netherlands earned a narrow 1-0 victory against Poland.
Tottenham youngster Steven Bergwijn scored the only goal in the 61st minute to hand his side three points.
Italy missed the trick against Bosnia and Herzegovina to draw 1-1 at home.
Netherlands face Italy in a high-octane clash next.
The Italians will hope to get something out.
League A, Group 2 favorites Belgium and England registered victories.
Belgium overcame Denmark 2-0, with goals from Jason Denayer and Dries Mertens sealing the deal.
Meanwhile, England had to rely on a 91st minute penalty to down Iceland.
Raheem Sterling scored from the penalty spot in match where both teams were reduced to 10 men.
UEFA Nations League holders Portugal got off to a terrific start.
Goals from Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Andre Silva gave Portugal a handsome victory.
Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal as France overcame Sweden 1-0.
In Group 4, Germany and Span were involved in a 1-1 draw.
Timo Werner gave Germany the lead, before Jose Luis Gaya equalized for Spain.
Here are the key results from league B. Group 1: Norway 1-2 Austria, Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland. Group 2: Slovakia 1-3 Czech Republic, Scotland 1-1 Israel. Group 3: Russia 3-1 Serbia, Turkey 0-1 Hungary, Group 4: Finland 0-1 Wales, Bulgaria 1-1 Ireland.
Here are the results from League C. Group 1: Cyprus 0-2 Montengro, Azerbaijan 1-2 Luxembourg. Group 2: Macedonia 2-1 Armenia, Estonia 0-1 Georgia. Group 3: Moldova 1-1 Kosovo, Slovenia 0-0 Greece. Group 4: Belarus 0-2 Albania, Lithuania 0-2 Kazakhstan.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.