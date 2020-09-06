Robert Lewandowski had a dream 2019-20 campaign for Bayern Munich. The Polish international amassed 55 goals in all competitions and played a key role in helping Bayern win the treble. Notably, Lewandowski was the top scorer in all three competitions to showcase his brilliance. The senior striker will be hoping to enjoy another record-breaking season in 2020-21. Here are the records he can script.

Bundesliga Lewandowski needs 33 goals to achieve this mark in Bundesliga

When it comes to the all-time top scorers in the Bundesliga, Lewandowski is third on the list. The former Borussia Dortmund striker has netted a total of 236 career Bundesliga goals. Lewandowski needs 33 goals in the Bundesliga 2020-21 season to surpass the tally of Klaus Fischer (268). Notably, Lewandowski registered 34 goals in the league last season.

Information Lewandowski could surpass Raul in terms of Champions League goals

Lewandowski dominated the show in the UEFA Champions League last season and scored a staggering 15 goals. Overall, the player has scored 68 UCL goals in 90 appearances. He needs four more goals to get past the tally of former Real Madrid ace Raul (71).

Record Lewandowski nearing the 250-goal mark for Bayern

Lewandowski has netted a total of 246 career goals for Bayern Munich in all competitions. He needs four more to register 250 goals for the club and become only the second player to achieve this mark. Legend Gerd Muller (515) goals holds the record. Lewandowski (162) needs 13 goals to register the mark of 175 for Bayern in the Bundesliga.

Numbers Lewandowski can achieve these feats