Last updated on Sep 06, 2020, 03:09 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Veteran Australian seamer Mitchell Claydon has been suspended by his English County Sussex after he allegedly applied hand sanitizer on the ball.
As per reports, the right-arm fast bowler was found using the same in a First-class game against Middlesex last month.
Notably, he took three wickets in the match.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has opened an investigation into the case.
"Mitch Claydon is suspended pending the outcome of an ECB allegation of placing hand sanitizer on the ball in our match against Middlesex. There will be no further comment at this stage," said Sussex on their website.
As per the guidelines laid by the ICC, the use of saliva on the ball is completely barred in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
The interim changes to playing regulations were announced in June.
Although the global cricket board permitted the use of body sweat, the players are prohibited from using any artificial substance.
Hence, hand sanitizer is treated as an external substance.
Even though Sussex have refrained from commenting upon the issue, it is understood that Claydon might be charged for ball-tampering.
The 37-year-old owns 310 First-class wickets at 31.90.
In a similar incident, Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir was spotted applying saliva on the ball during the first T20I against England.
Later on, he received a warning from the umpires for the same.
As per the rules, the players are not permitted to use saliva for shining the ball during the match.
Although the umpires shall be lenient towards players who are found using saliva initially, subsequent instances will result in a team warning.
A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings, but repeated use will result in a five-run penalty.
Elsewhere, England and Australia will lock horns in the second of three-T20I series on Sunday.
After a pulling off a majestic turnaround in the opening T20I, the hosts will vie for a series victory.
Meanwhile, Australia, who played their first international since the resumption of cricket, would want to pull one back for keeping the three-match series alive.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.