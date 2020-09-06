Veteran Australian seamer Mitchell Claydon has been suspended by his English County Sussex after he allegedly applied hand sanitizer on the ball. As per reports, the right-arm fast bowler was found using the same in a First-class game against Middlesex last month. Notably, he took three wickets in the match. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has opened an investigation into the case.

Quote An excerpt from Sussex's official statement

"Mitch Claydon is suspended pending the outcome of an ECB allegation of placing hand sanitizer on the ball in our match against Middlesex. There will be no further comment at this stage," said Sussex on their website.

Sanitizer Why is use of hand sanitizer on ball deemed illegal?

As per the guidelines laid by the ICC, the use of saliva on the ball is completely barred in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The interim changes to playing regulations were announced in June. Although the global cricket board permitted the use of body sweat, the players are prohibited from using any artificial substance. Hence, hand sanitizer is treated as an external substance.

Suspension Claydon might be charged for ball-tampering

Even though Sussex have refrained from commenting upon the issue, it is understood that Claydon might be charged for ball-tampering. The 37-year-old owns 310 First-class wickets at 31.90. In a similar incident, Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir was spotted applying saliva on the ball during the first T20I against England. Later on, he received a warning from the umpires for the same.

Rules Rules for saliva usage during the match

As per the rules, the players are not permitted to use saliva for shining the ball during the match. Although the umpires shall be lenient towards players who are found using saliva initially, subsequent instances will result in a team warning. A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings, but repeated use will result in a five-run penalty.

Series The second T20I will be held on Sunday