Last updated on Sep 06, 2020, 04:19 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 champions Mumbai Indians go into the 13th edition of the tournament in UAE as favorites.
MI have pocketed a record four IPL honors under captain Rohit Sharma.
They will be vying for a fifth title and a second successive one.
There are several records MI can script this season.
We present the same.
MI stalwart Kieron Pollard has scored 2,755 runs for the franchise in 135 innings at 28.69.
Pollard needs another 225 runs to script register the mark of 3,000 for MI.
He could be only the second batsman after Rohit Sharma (3,728) to achieve this feat.
Rohit, who has amassed 4,898 runs in the IPL, needs 272 runs to surpass the 4,000 mark for MI.
Out of Rohit's 431 fours and 194 sixes in the IPL, 335 fours and 143 sixes have come for MI.
He needs 15 fours to register a tally of 350 and 7 sixes to achieve the mark of 150.
Pollard (181) needs 19 more to register 200 fours.
The West Indian needs 24 sixes to register the mark of 200.
Suryakumar Yadav (983) needs 17 more to amass 1,000 runs for MI. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya (891) needs 109 runs. His brother Hardik (1,068) needs 12 runs to get past the tally of for MI batsman Lendl Simmons (1,079).
The consistent Jasprit Bumrah has claimed 82 wickets in the IPL for MI.
He is 18 shy of registering 100 IPL scalps. Bumrah can become only the third MI bowler to achieve this milestone.
Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya (42 wickets) needs eight more to claim 50 scalps.
His brother Krunal needs 10 more wickets to achieve this feat (40).
Pollard and Rohit have played 148 and 143 IPL matches for MI.
They are on the verge of registering 150-plus games this season.
Hardik (43 catches) needs seven more to register a tally of 50.
Rohit (60) needs 12 wins as skipper to surpass Gautam Gambhir's IPL record (71).
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.