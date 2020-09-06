Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 champions Mumbai Indians go into the 13th edition of the tournament in UAE as favorites. MI have pocketed a record four IPL honors under captain Rohit Sharma. They will be vying for a fifth title and a second successive one. There are several records MI can script this season. We present the same.

Milestones Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma eye these feats

MI stalwart Kieron Pollard has scored 2,755 runs for the franchise in 135 innings at 28.69. Pollard needs another 225 runs to script register the mark of 3,000 for MI. He could be only the second batsman after Rohit Sharma (3,728) to achieve this feat. Rohit, who has amassed 4,898 runs in the IPL, needs 272 runs to surpass the 4,000 mark for MI.

4s and 6s 4s and 6s: Rohit and Pollard can achieve these numbers

Out of Rohit's 431 fours and 194 sixes in the IPL, 335 fours and 143 sixes have come for MI. He needs 15 fours to register a tally of 350 and 7 sixes to achieve the mark of 150. Pollard (181) needs 19 more to register 200 fours. The West Indian needs 24 sixes to register the mark of 200.

Information Pandya brothers and Suryakumar Yadav can register these feats

Suryakumar Yadav (983) needs 17 more to amass 1,000 runs for MI. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya (891) needs 109 runs. His brother Hardik (1,068) needs 12 runs to get past the tally of for MI batsman Lendl Simmons (1,079).

Wickets Bumrah can get to 100 wickets in the IPL

The consistent Jasprit Bumrah has claimed 82 wickets in the IPL for MI. He is 18 shy of registering 100 IPL scalps. Bumrah can become only the third MI bowler to achieve this milestone. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya (42 wickets) needs eight more to claim 50 scalps. His brother Krunal needs 10 more wickets to achieve this feat (40).

Feats Other special feats that can be registered this season