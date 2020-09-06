The delay surrounding the announcement of the schedule comes after 13 CSK members, including two CSK players had earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a statement, BCCI said, "13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored."
The matches to start at 3:30 PM IST
The BCCI has kept Indian fans in mind while creating the schedule. The matches, on normal days, will start at 7:30 PM IST while double-headers will witness the first match at 3:30 PM IST. The league-stage of the tournament will get over on November 3.