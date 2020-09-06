The schedule of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally out. It is all set to start from September 19 onwards behind closed doors in the UAE. IPL 2019 champions Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the opener to be held in Abu Dhabi. The COVID-19 situation in India forced the BCCI to host the tourney in UAE.

The IPL 2020 edition will see the finale being played on November 10, 2020. The 53-day tournament is set to witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The matches will be held live on the Star Sports Network and one can stream the same on Hotstar. Venues: Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The delay surrounding the announcement of the schedule comes after 13 CSK members, including two CSK players had earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a statement, BCCI said, "13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored."

The BCCI has kept Indian fans in mind while creating the schedule. The matches, on normal days, will start at 7:30 PM IST while double-headers will witness the first match at 3:30 PM IST. The league-stage of the tournament will get over on November 3.

