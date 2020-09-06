The Bundesliga 2020-21 season is all set to start from September 19 onwards. The season will end on May 22, 2021. Champions Bayern Munich will be the favorites once again after dominating the scenes last season. The Bavarians open their campaign against Schalke. Meanwhile, challengers Borussia Dortmund face a tricky test against Gladbach. Here's all that you need to know.

Bayern Bayern will hope to dominate proceedings once again

Bayern collected 82 points from 34 matches last season, besides accounting for the most goals and conceding the fewest. They won the treble and are a force to be reckoned with. Bayern's squad has been bolstered by the arrival of Leroy Sane from Manchester City. Hansi Flick has a settled squad at his disposal. Superstar Robert Lewandowski will be their main asset once again.

Dortmund Can Dortmund be consistent enough this season?

Borussia Dortmund need to be consistent after missing the plot last time around. The Black and Yellow will receive a huge boost if they can manage to keep hold of Jadon Sancho. All eyes will be on teenage sensation Jude Bellingham, who was bought from Birmingham City. Marco Reus is set to return after an injury spell. Erling Haaland is their main target man.

Trio What about Leipzig, Gladbach and Leverkusen?

RB Leipzig finished third last term, however, they will be without Timo Werner. The prolific striker was sold to Chelsea in the summer. For Bayer Leverkusen, things might get difficult. They let go off Kai Havertz to Chelsea and Kevin Volland to Monaco. If Leverkusen are to fight for a top-four finish, they need top notch replacements. Gladbach roped in two mid-fielders on loan.

A look at the dates of key matches this season