Last updated on Sep 06, 2020, 07:56 pm
Written byParth Dhall
The thirteenth edition of IPL will be underway on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.
Amid all the talks regarding the change in playing conditions, it is understood that spinners will dominate on UAE's sluggish tracks.
Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who spearheads the spin segment of Delhi Capitals, will have plenty to offer.
Here are the records he can break this season.
Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra is presently the second-highest wicket-taker and highest among spinners in the IPL history.
In a career spanning over a decade, he has taken 157 wickets at a phenomenal average of 24.19.
He has a terrific opportunity to become the leading wicket-taker this season as top-ranked Lasith Malinga (170) will be missing the tournament this time.
Mishra has made 147 appearances in the Indian Premier League so far.
He could become the 14th cricketer and fourth spinner to play 150 matches.
However, he owns most number of wickets among these players.
Presently, he is behind spinners Ravindra Jadeja (170), Harbhajan Singh (160) and Piyush Chawla (157) in terms of matches.
Notably, Suresh leads the tally with 193 caps.
Mishra already holds the record of taking most number of hat-tricks (3) in the cash-rich league.
He achieved the distinction in the 2008, 2011 and 2013 season respectively.
Even in the previous season, he came close to bagging a fourth when New Zealand's Trent Boult dropped a sitter of Rajasthan Royals batsman Krishnappa Gowtham.
Nevertheless, Mishra could end up repeating the feat this season.
Mishra is one of the 20 bowlers who have managed to snap up a five-wicket haul in the tournament at least once.
He could surpass all of them If he scalps one more in the upcoming season.
Moreover, Mishra has joint-second-most four-fors (3) with L. Balaji and Jadeja.
Another four-wicket haul will place him right behind Sunil Narine and Lasith Malinga (both 6).
