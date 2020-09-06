The thirteenth edition of IPL will be underway on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates. Amid all the talks regarding the change in playing conditions, it is understood that spinners will dominate on UAE's sluggish tracks. Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who spearheads the spin segment of Delhi Capitals, will have plenty to offer. Here are the records he can break this season.

Wickets Will Mishra become the leading wicket-taker of IPL?

Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra is presently the second-highest wicket-taker and highest among spinners in the IPL history. In a career spanning over a decade, he has taken 157 wickets at a phenomenal average of 24.19. He has a terrific opportunity to become the leading wicket-taker this season as top-ranked Lasith Malinga (170) will be missing the tournament this time.

Matches Mishra closing in on 150 caps

Mishra has made 147 appearances in the Indian Premier League so far. He could become the 14th cricketer and fourth spinner to play 150 matches. However, he owns most number of wickets among these players. Presently, he is behind spinners Ravindra Jadeja (170), Harbhajan Singh (160) and Piyush Chawla (157) in terms of matches. Notably, Suresh leads the tally with 193 caps.

Hat-tricks A fourth hat-trick on the cards?

Mishra already holds the record of taking most number of hat-tricks (3) in the cash-rich league. He achieved the distinction in the 2008, 2011 and 2013 season respectively. Even in the previous season, he came close to bagging a fourth when New Zealand's Trent Boult dropped a sitter of Rajasthan Royals batsman Krishnappa Gowtham. Nevertheless, Mishra could end up repeating the feat this season.

Five-fors Most five-fors in the IPL