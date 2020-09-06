England overcame Australia to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. It's the maiden series loss for Australia in T20Is since the start of 2019. Batting first, the Aussies managed 157/7, with skipper Aaron Finch scoring 40. Jos Buttler (77*) helped England chase down the target. In this article, we present the list of records broken.

#ENGvAUS How did the match pan out?

Australia lost David Warner and Alex Carey right at the start (3/2). Steve Smith (10) followed suit to leave Australia reeling. Finch and Stoinis added 49 runs for the fourth wicket, before the duo perished. Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins helped Australia surpass 150. In reply, England lost Jonny Bairstow early on. The hosts were calm from there on and got home.

Warner scripts unwanted record, Finch achieves this tally

Warner registered his sixth career duck in T20Is and a maiden one versus England. Glenn Maxwell (26) went past the 1,600-run mark in T20Is (1,603). He surpassed Shikhar Dhawan's tally (1,588). Finch slammed two sixes and raced to 95 in the format. The senior opening batsman surpassed the 500-run mark in T20Is against England (511).

Jos Buttler smashes ninth career T20I fifty, surpass 1.400 runs

Jos Buttler became the third England batsman to get past 1,400 career T20I runs. He surpassed the likes of Faf du Plessis, David Miller and Shahid Afridi in terms of T20I runs. Buttler amassed his ninth career T20I fifty and his second versus Australia. He also went past 300 T20I runs against the Aussies. It was fifth fifty while opening the batting in T20Is.

Jordan equals Tahir with this feat

Chris Jordan (2/40) raced to 63 career T20I scalps. He equaled the tally of Imran Tahir. England spinner Adil Rashid (1/25) raced to 46 T20I wickets. Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc now has 44 T20I wickets.

