Royal Challengers Bangalore's strength and conditioning coach, Shanker Basu believes skipper Virat Kohli has come back from the COVID-19 break fitter than earlier. Basu, who has worked with Kohli even in the national team, highlighted how he had been sweating it out despite the lockdown. Recently, Kohli attended the franchise's first training session in UAE ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

Basu revealed how Kohli made the most of the COVID-19 break. "He has come back in better shape. He is at his best weight at the moment and his movement patterns are pretty much in sync with his best self in past," Basu told PTI. "He has taken this break as an opportunity to work on all the pointers which needed attention."

Over the years, Kohli has raised the standards of fitness in world cricket. Even the COVID-enforced lockdown couldn't halt his meal plans and running intervals at home. "He worked on his endurance which is otherwise not possible during a packed calendar," added Basu. "He did shuttle running in his apartment, which had little space. The attitude stood out more than the workout."

"He did not have much of a choice during the lockdown and he invested on a treadmill. His customized strength work to compliment that was his mantra during the lockdown. A combination of running and strength work and he kept it simple," stated Basu.

Last week, Virat Kohli hit the nets as the Royal Challengers Bangalore contingent commenced training for the upcoming IPL edition in UAE. Upon his return, Kohli admitted he was "scared" to hit the nets after a long gap of five months. However, he asserted it was "better than expected". The session was also attended by South African legend Dale Steyn and director Mike Hesson.

5️⃣ months since Virat Kohli padded up and batted in the nets, but it looked like he wasn’t away from the game even for five minutes. Enjoy the symphony! #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/qQlmhfyRCU — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 4, 2020

