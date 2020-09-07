In a strange turn of events, world number one Tennis player, Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US Open 2020 after he accidentally hit the lineswoman. Djokovic was playing in the fourth round against Carreno Busta, when in frustration he struck the ball which hit the lineswoman. She was helped by umpire Aurelie Tourte and Djokovic. After a long discussion, he was defaulted.

Twitter Post Here is the video of Djokovic striking the ball

Here’s the video....Djokovic hit her right in the throat



Likely winner of the US Open disqualifies pic.twitter.com/d3qNfyZRCa — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 6, 2020

Do you know? How did the event unfold?

Djokovic was playing well, as he was on a triple set point. But, he lost six consecutive points with the score reading 5-5. The world number one then lost his serve. And, he got frustrated and hit a ball that struck the lineswoman.

Data Zverev think it is very unlucky

"It's very unlucky, very unfortunate. The decision was made by the supervisors and, as I said, they're just doing their job. There's nothing much else I can say to that. I'm just a little bit in shock now," said Alexander Zverev.

Favorite Djokovic was the favorite to lift the US Open