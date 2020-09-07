Djokovic was playing well, as he was on a triple set point. But, he lost six consecutive points with the score reading 5-5. The world number one then lost his serve. And, he got frustrated and hit a ball that struck the lineswoman.
Data
Zverev think it is very unlucky
"It's very unlucky, very unfortunate. The decision was made by the supervisors and, as I said, they're just doing their job. There's nothing much else I can say to that. I'm just a little bit in shock now," said Alexander Zverev.
Favorite
Djokovic was the favorite to lift the US Open
Djokovic was the favorite to lift the US Open, especially after both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer decided not to participate in the event.
He has 18 Grand Slam titles and is only behind Federer (20) and Nadal (19).
Before this match, he had only dropped a single set in this edition.
With his disqualification, Dominic Thiem will look to win his Grand Slam.