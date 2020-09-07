Spain thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in their second encounter in the UEFA Nations League 2020-21. In this League A, Group 4 match, Spain were top notch and sit atop the table. The major highlight was 17-year-old Ansu Fati, who became the youngest scorer for Spain. Meanwhile, skipper Sergio Ramos continued his goal-scoring finesse. Here we look at the records scripted.

Record Fati breaks 95-year-old national record

Barcelona starlet Fati broke a 95-year-old national record to become Spain's youngest scorer at 17 years and 311 days. Juan Errazquin was the previous youngest scorer, against Switzerland in 1925 (18y 344d). He also became the youngest player to start a Nations League match. Fati is Barcelona's youngest scorer in La Liga. Notably, he is also the youngest scorer in Champions League history.

Numbers Fati's numbers in his first start for Spain

Fati had a superb night in his first start for Spain. He accounted for six shots in the match, with two of them being on target. He created two chances and attempted six dribbles. He also had 10 touches in the opposition box. Notably, he also won a penalty.

Ramos Ramos equals Alfredo di Stefano's tally

Spain captain Ramos has now netted an incredible 10 goals in his last 15 caps. The 34-year-old Real Madrid legend has 23 goals for his country, as many as the great Alfredo di Stefano. He appeared in his 172nd match for Spain. Ramos, who scored 13 goals for Real last season, netted a brace against Ukraine. This was his third career brace for Spain.

Information Spain lead the show, Germany held 1-1 by Switzerland