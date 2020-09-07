Jos Buttler was phenomenal in the second T20I against Australia and helped England take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It was a complete show by Buttler, who remained unbeaten after opening the innings. Buttler scored a 54-ball 77* and showed the transition required to deliver in a chase. We analyze why Buttler is England's trump card as an opener in T20Is.

Number 5 Buttler's contribution while batting at number five

Buttler has generally played in the middle order as a finisher for England in the format. He has been successful donning that role. He has batted mostly at number 5, scoring 454 runs in 23 innings at a rate of 137.16. Buttler has also scored two fifties in this position at an average of 23.89.

Positions A look at the other positions on offer

At number 6, Buttler has amassed 341 runs in 20 innings at 22.73. His strike-rate sees a decline (126.30). At number 4, Buttler has scored 146 runs in 5 innings at 36.40. He has a decent strike-rate of 143.14. Batting at number 7, Buttler has scored 55 runs with a best of 27 at 13.75.

Role IPL: RR played an important role by promoting him atop

Since his promotion to the top of the Rajasthan Royals order in the IPL in May 2018, Buttler has scored 1,414 runs in 33 innings. He averages 47.13 with a strike-rate of 153.86. In IPL 2019, he scored a commendable 311 runs in eight matches at 38.87. Buttler enjoyed a strike-rate of 151.70 and struck three fifties.

Views I've had most of my success at the top: Buttler

Buttler said that opening in T20Is is his favored position."It probably is my favored position to bat in T20 cricket," Buttler said. "I've had most of my success at the top and I think that is natural: the top three in T20 cricket is best place for anyone," he added.

