Hosts England have already won the three-match series with a six-wicket victory over Australia in the second T20I. The Eoin Morgan-led side now eye a 3-0 rout as the two sides will lock horns in the final game on September 8. Meanwhile, Australia don't have much to lose and will further look to iron the chinks. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Ageas Bowl in Southampton will host the 3rd T20I on September 8 (10:30 PM IST). The weather will likely be overcast. On this surface, the batsmen were able to play on merit. Once again, the spinners will be in action. One can watch it live on Sony Network, while live streaming is also available on the SonyLIV app.

England Buttler to miss the final T20I for personal reasons

Jos Buttler is set to miss England's final T20I of the summer for personal reasons. Buttler, who registered a match-winning 77* (54) in the previous game, left the bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl soon after. His absence present top order batsman Tom Banton an opportunity to open alongside Jonny Bairstow. Moreover, all-rounder Moeen Ali is likely to be the vice-captain.

Australia Australia could rope in Daniel Sams

Australia played an unchanged XI in the 2nd T20I, however, the result remained the same. Although the middle order rose to occasion this time, the bowlers leaked plenty of runs while defending 158. Besides Mitchell Starc and Ashton Agar, every bowler conceded runs at an economy rate of over 8. Hence, fast bowler Daniel Sams could earn a maiden international call-up.

Records Records that can be broken in the 3rd T20I

If England manage to win the final T20I, they will record their first ever sweep over Australia in a three-match series. Australian opener David Warner (2,265) requires 70 runs to displace fourth-ranked Shoaib Malik (2,335) on the runs tally. Notably, England skipper Eoin Morgan is only 25 runs behind Warner. Besides, Chris Jordan (63) needs three more scalps to become England's leading wicket-taker (T20Is).

Data Dream11: Malan, Warner to lead the side