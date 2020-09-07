Sunrisers Hyderabad have been consistent over the years in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Orange Army made it to the playoffs last year and will be hoping to perform better in the upcoming 13th edition of the IPL to be held in the UAE. SRH have a solid side on offer and here are the records that can script this season.

Warner Warner aiming to script 3,500 runs for SRH

David Warner has slammed 4,706 runs in 126 career IPL matches at 43.17. Notably, 3,271 runs have come for SRH since 2014. Warner needs 229 runs more to register the mark of 3,500 for the Orange Army. He will become the first batsman to do so. Warner has registered two hundreds and 34 fifties for the side.

Williamson Williamson, Pandey in the hunt for these milestones

Kane Williamson has scored 1,302 runs for SRH so far. The stylish Kiwi batsman needs 198 runs more to amass a tally of 1,500. He could become only the third SRH batsman to achieve this mark. Meanwhile, Manish Pandey (628) needs 372 more to script 1,000 runs for SRH in IPL.

Feats Bhuvi, Rashid and Kaul in line to script these feats

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has featured in 86 games for SRH in the IPL. He is 14 shy of registering 100 games for the Orange Army. Rashid Khan has played 46 games for SRH and is four short of 50. Right-arm pacer Siddarth Kaul has claimed 43 wickets. He needs 7 more to register 50 scalps and become only the third SRH bowler to do so.

Records Other records that can be scripted