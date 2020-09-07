Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to miss the first half of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. As per a report in PTI, Stokes is currently in New Zealand with his ailing father Ged. The southpaw had left for Christchurch in the middle of the Test series against Pakistan last month after his father was diagnosed with brain cancer.

"As per quarantine rules in New Zealand, Ben has just completed his 14-day isolation period after reaching New Zealand. Now he will be meeting his father and obviously he would like to spend some quiet time with his family in this time of crisis," a source privy to developments in the franchise told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The source added that Stokes might not be available for the first part of IPL. "It is only logical that if he has just completed his quarantine, he would not be available for the first part of the IPL and that is completely understandable. The franchise will not even call Ben as this is not priority at the moment," he said.

Stokes was superb in the Test series against West Indies once the sport resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic. He amassed scores of 43, 46, 176, 78* and 20. He also claimed nine wickets. The world's best all-rounder managed just nine runs across two innings next against Pakistan.

After playing the first Test against Pakistan, Stokes missed the remaining two games. He was also absent from the T20Is against Pakistan and isn't a part of England's T20I squad against Australia. He is also set to be out for the ODIs next.

