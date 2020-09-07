Last updated on Sep 07, 2020, 07:50 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent home separately after they allegedly invited two women to the team hotel in Reykjavik and breaking coronavirus isolation rules as a result.
The two youngsters had made their senior international debuts in the 1-0 win over Iceland at the UEFA Nations League.
Here are further details on the duo.
Southgate said that the management had to decide quickly after the duo broke guidelines.
"Two of the boys have broken the COVID-19 guidelines, in terms of our secure bubble," Southgate said on Monday.
"We had to decide very quickly that they couldn't have any interaction with the rest of the team and wouldn't be able to train," he added.
The England boss described the pair as "naive" and said they have apologized.
"Obviously they have been naive. We have dealt with it appropriately. I recognize their age but the whole world is dealing with this pandemic. Now they will have to travel back to England separately," said Southgate.
When asked if the duo had invited women to their rooms, Southgate said nothing happened in the areas the team occupied in the hotel.
"Nothing has happened in the areas we occupy in the hotel. We are starting to get to the depths of all the information. This was only brought to my attention before training. It was a clear breach of COVID guidelines."
According to The Guardian, the story was broken by the Icelandic publication DV, which said the women had revealed the rendezvous to their Snapchat followers late on Sunday night.
The women did not want to get Foden and Greenwood into trouble and hence weren't keen to talk.
According to DV, they were "devastated" to learn the pictures had entered the public domain.
Manchester United said they are liaising with the Football Association and are disappointed with the actions of Mason Greenwood over this situation.
Meanwhile, City added: "It is clear that Phil's actions were totally inappropriate. His behavior not only directly contravenes strict guidelines related to COVID-19, but also falls well below the standard expected of a Manchester City player and England international."
