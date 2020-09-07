England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent home separately after they allegedly invited two women to the team hotel in Reykjavik and breaking coronavirus isolation rules as a result. The two youngsters had made their senior international debuts in the 1-0 win over Iceland at the UEFA Nations League. Here are further details on the duo.

Guidelines Two of the boys have broken the COVID-19 guidelines: Southgate

Southgate said that the management had to decide quickly after the duo broke guidelines. "Two of the boys have broken the COVID-19 guidelines, in terms of our secure bubble," Southgate said on Monday. "We had to decide very quickly that they couldn't have any interaction with the rest of the team and wouldn't be able to train," he added.

Comments Southgate refers to Greenwood and Foden as naive

The England boss described the pair as "naive" and said they have apologized. "Obviously they have been naive. We have dealt with it appropriately. I recognize their age but the whole world is dealing with this pandemic. Now they will have to travel back to England separately," said Southgate.

Southgate It was a clear breach of COVID guidelines, says Southgate

When asked if the duo had invited women to their rooms, Southgate said nothing happened in the areas the team occupied in the hotel. "Nothing has happened in the areas we occupy in the hotel. We are starting to get to the depths of all the information. This was only brought to my attention before training. It was a clear breach of COVID guidelines."

Reports Greenwood and Foden had met these women via Snapchat

According to The Guardian, the story was broken by the Icelandic publication DV, which said the women had revealed the rendezvous to their Snapchat followers late on Sunday night. The women did not want to get Foden and Greenwood into trouble and hence weren't keen to talk. According to DV, they were "devastated" to learn the pictures had entered the public domain.

Statements United and City release statements after the incident