Serena Williams continued her quest for a record 24th Grand Slam title by beating Greece's Maria Sakkari in the Round of 16 match. The world number eight sealed a remarkable victory on Labor Day to advance into quarter-finals of the 2020 US Open. In the men's segment, Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev rolled into the final eight. Here are the key moments.

Serena Williams Serena prevails despite losing the second set

In a rematch of the contest at the Western and Southern Open, third seed Serena Williams avenged her loss to Maria Sakkari with a 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 win. The latter looked equally impressive, winning the second set through a nail-biting tiebreak. Serena, who is chasing her 24th Grand Slam title, will make her 17th appearance in the US Open's final eight.

Mothers' delight Azarenka, Pironkova advance into quarter-finals

Besides Serena, the likes of Victoria Azarenka and Tsvetana Pironkova also won their respective matches. The un-seeded Azarenka came from behind to beat the number 20 seed Karolina Muchová (5-7, 6-1, 6-4), while Pironkova pulled off a three-set win over Alizé Cornet (6-4, 6-7, 6-3). Interestingly, as many as three mothers will be competing in the quarter-finals at the US Open this time.

Elise Mertens Elise Mertens stuns second seed Sofia Kenin

Elise Mertens booked a spot in the quarter-finals for the second consecutive year, having stunned the second seed Sofia Kenin at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. In what turned out to be another upset, the world number 18 trounced the American 6-3, 6-3. Notably, Kenin, who recently won the Australian Open, was tipped to become the first back-to-back Grand Slam title-holder since Naomi Osaka (2018/19).

Dominic Thiem Dominant Thiem inches closer to his maiden US Open title

Second seed Dominic Thiem remains the favorite in title race after world number one Novak Djokovic got disqualified from the US Open. The Austrian progressed to the final eight with a straight-set victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (7-6, 6-1, 6-1). In the match, Thiem projected interesting tactics to unsettle the 20-year-old, who was playing in his maiden Round of 16 of a major.

Daniil Medvedev Daniil Medvedev eases past Frances Tiafoe