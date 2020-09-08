Indian legend Yuvraj Singh could soon be seen in the Big Bash League. According to reports, Cricket Australia (CA) is trying to rope in the former batsman for the same. Notably, no Indian men's player has featured in the BBL so far as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn't grant NOC to active players to compete in overseas T20 leagues.

Interest Cricket Australia keen to rope in Yuvraj for BBL

As per several reports, Yuvraj's manager, Jason Warne of W Sports & Media, has confirmed that the CA has been trying to find a club that would be interested in signing the Indian stalwart. "We are working with CA to try to find him a home," Warne said on Monday. However, it has been learned that the franchises haven't shown much interest lately.

Eligibility Is Yuvraj eligible to play in the BBL?

As per the current rule, any contracted or non-contracted cricketer involved in Indian cricket is not allowed to participate in foreign T20 leagues. However, the BCCI grants No Objection Certificate (NOC) to only those players who have retired from Indian cricket, including the Indian Premier League. Hence, Yuvraj is eligible as he has already called time on his professional career in India.

Retirement Yuvraj announced his retirement in 2019

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June 2019. Over two years after his retirement, he still remains India's greatest middle-order batsman in the white-ball cricket. He rose to prominence in the 2002 NatWest series final against England and later helped India win the inaugural World T20. His contribution in India's 2011 World Cup campaign was indispensable.

Data A look at his international career

In his career, Yuvraj aggregated 8,701 runs from 304 ODIs at 36.55. He also made 40 Test appearances during the period, having scored 1,900 runs at 33.92. Yuvraj was touted as a destructive batsman in the shortest format, wherein he amassed 1,177 runs at 28.02.

Stint His presence will escalate BBL's viewership

Yuvraj's presence in Australia's Premier T20 league will certainly scale up the viewership. It is needless to say his propensity to strike the ball hard would be a boon for any franchise in the BBL. Notably, Yuvraj also received the NOC from the BCCI last year when he participated in the Global T20 Canada and Abu Dhabi T10 League respectively.

Difference Inclusion of Indian players will make a difference: Shane Watson