While the preparations for the upcoming IPL season are in full swing, Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara remains content with his spot in the Test side. In a recent conversation with PTI, the 32-year-old said he doesn't ponder much after going unsold in this year's IPL auction. He further added that representing Team India will always be his top-most priority. Here is more.

Ego 'Players like Hashim Amla also went unsold', says Pujara

Pujara asserted the snub doesn't hurt his ego. "I have seen world class players like Hashim Amla go unsold at the auctions. There have been lot of good T20 players, who have missed out on auction," said Pujara. "So I don't have any big ego that they are not picking me. Yes, given a choice I would like to play IPL."

Career A look at Pujara's Test career

After the Wall of Cricket Rahul Dravid bid adieu to international cricket, Pujara firmly took the mantle of India's top-order in the longest format. So far, he has racked up 5,840 runs from 77 Tests at 48.66. The phenomenal tally also comprises an incredible 18 hundreds and 25 fifties. Moreover, he averages above 59 in 41 home Tests, having tallied 3,471 runs.

Australian tour Pujara helped India registered a series win Down Under (2018)

Just when Pujara's overseas form was questioned, he silenced the critics with his powerful knocks as India registered a historic series victory Down Under (2018/19). He was the leading run-scorer of the Test series, having racked up 521 runs from four matches at a prolific average of 74.43. The 32-year-old slammed three tons and was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Information He is not the first-choice batsman in limited-overs cricket

Due to his traditional technique, Pujara usually gets sidelined in the white-ball format. Despite a List A average of 54.20, he played his last ODI in 2014 and has never featured in T20Is. In the IPL, he has aggregated 390 from 30 games thus far.

Perception 'I can prove myself in white-ball cricket by getting opportunities'