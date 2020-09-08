The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League will be underway on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. As per the schedule, the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first match two days later against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. Notably, RCB have plenty of resources this time, which can help them clinch a maiden IPL title. Here is the analysis of their squad.

Additions Players bought by RCB at the auction

Players bought by RCB: Aaron Finch (Rs. 4.40 crore), Chris Morris (Rs. 10 crore), Kane Richardson (Rs. 4 crore), Joshua Philippe (Rs. 20 lakh), Pavan Deshpande (Rs. 20 lakh), Dale Steyn (Rs. 2 crore), Shahbaz Ahmed (Rs. 20 lakh), Isuru Udana (Rs. 50 lakh). Recently, leg-spinner Adam Zampa replaced fellow teammate Kane Richardson, who pulled out of the IPL for personal reasons.

Batsmen Aaron Finch to bolster the top-order

In the past two seasons, the RCB top-order has looked bleak without the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle. However, they will have the services of Australian opener Aaron Finch in this season, along with Parthiv Patel. This opening pair will let skipper Virat Kohli bat at his preferred number three slot, while AB de Villiers could follow him. However, the middle-order still lacks experience.

All-rounders Moeen Ali, Chris Morris pivotal in this edition

The RCB set-up already boasts an experienced all-rounder Moeen Ali. Also, the newly-acquired Chris Morris could become the differential for them in the impeding season, owing to his credentials. Among Indians, the all-rounders segment will be led by Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar, while the uncapped Pavan Deshpande is another useful option. Both Dube and Sundar have represented Team India in T20 Internationals.

Bowlers Dale Steyn to spearhead the pace attack

RCB's pace bowling attack is stocked up with the presence of South African legend Dale Steyn. However, his injury issues could be troublesome. He will be duly complimented by Indian pacers Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini, as well as Morris. Moreover, RCB have two quality wrist-spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa. Besides, Pawan Negi and Washington Sundar could be the front-line spinners.

Anaylsis A problem of plenty for RCB?