England batsman Ian Bell staged a near-perfect appearance in his final First-class match. Representing Warwickshire in the final final group-stage Bob Willis fixture, the 38-year-old was dismissed for 90 in the second innings. Notably, Bell top-scored in the first innings as well, having put up a well-compiled 50 (116). Despite missing out on a ton, Bell signed off from First-class cricket in style.

Match How has the match panned out so far?

Warwickshire were bundled out for 186 after they were put into bat by Glamorgan. As mentioned, Bell led the runs tally with a 116-ball 50. In reply, Glamorgan could claim a slender lead by tallying 203. Bell's heroics (90) yet again helped Warwickshire as they declared on 347/7 in the second innings. Now, Glamorgan require 322 runs to win with one day to go.

Information The second finalists yet to be decided

The five-day final at Lord's, starting September 23, has now been narrowed down to just three counties. Reigning county champions Essex, who have already gained qualification, will play the winners of the evenly-poised game between Worcestershire and Somerset.

Ian Bell Bell was given a guard of honor

During the match, Ian Bell was given a guard of honor by his opponents as he emerged for his 524th and final First-class innings. Notably, he fell short by 10 runs to register his 58th century in the format. Nevertheless, Bell will now represent the Bears in the T20 Blast before calling time on an illustrious professional career.

Retirement Bell set to retire at the end of season

Last week, Bell announced that he will retire from professional cricket at the end of the ongoing season. He made his debut for England in 2004 and last played an international five years ago. However, he has been an integral part of Warwickshire in County cricket ever since. This decision came a few months after Bell signed a year's extension with the English club.

Twitter Post Bell made the announcement on Twitter

It’s true when they say you know when the time’s right, and unfortunately, my time is now.

It’s been a pleasure.

Thank you.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐻 pic.twitter.com/u7Altf9qpT — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) September 5, 2020

Career A look at his phenomenal career