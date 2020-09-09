After winning the T20I series 2-1, England will be locking horns with Australia in the upcoming three-match ODI series, starting Friday. England are atop the ICC ODI Rankings with 127 rating points, whereas, the Aussies are languishing in the fifth spot (107 points). The series is expected to be a close one. Here we present the records that can be scripted.

Morgan, Root Morgan and Root can achieve these feats

England skipper Eoin Morgan has amassed 7,510 career ODI runs. He is in line to surpass Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (7,534) and Steve Waugh (7,569) in terms of ODI runs. England batsman Joe Root returns to the ODI fold. Root (5,922) needs 78 more to register the mark of 6,000 ODI runs. He can surpass Jonty Rhodes (5,935) and David Boon (5,964).

Runs Australian skipper Finch could surpass 5,000 ODI runs

Australia skipper Aaron Finch (4,882) requires 118 more to to register 5,000 ODI runs. He could become only the 16th Aussie batsman to achieve this milestone. Finch needs 17 fours to register a tally of 500 (483). David Warner (5,267) needs 233 more to achieve 5,500 ODI runs. He can get past former Aussie stars Damien Martyn (5,346) and Michael Hussey (5,442).

Bowlers Aussie bowlers can achieve these feats

Australia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc needs two five-wicket hauls to equal Brett Lee's tally (9). Pat Cummins (105 wickets) can get past former Australian bowlers Paul Reiffel (106) and Simon O'Donnell (108) in terms of career ODI scalps. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh (47) needs three more to register 50 career ODI wickets. Adam Zampa (75) can surpass Andy Bichel's tally of 78 scalps.

ENG-AUS ODIs Morgan and Finch can register these records

Morgan has scored 1,864 career ODI runs against Australia. He needs 136 more to register 2,000 ODI runs and become the first player to do so in England-Australia ODIs. Finch (1,253) needs 247 more to achieve a milestone of 1,500 career ODI runs against England. He could become only the second Australian to achieve this mark after Ricky Ponting (1,598).

Information England spinner Adil Rashid can claim these feats