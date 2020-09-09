-
Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be aiming to keep up with the consistency in the competition.
After returning from a two-year ban in 2018, CSK won the tournament that season and were the finalists in the 2019 edition.
The MS Dhoni-led side can script several records this season.
Here we present the same.
Dhoni and Faf aiming to script these milestones
MS Dhoni has amassed 3,858 runs for CSK in the IPL. He needs 142 more to register the mark of 4,000 runs for the franchise.
Dhoni can become only the second player to score 4,000-plus for the side after Suresh Raina (4,527).
Faf du Plessis (1,639) needs 361 runs to register the mark of 2,000.
He can overtake Mike Hussey's tally (1,768).
Watson, Bravo and Jadeja eye 1,000-run mark for CSK
Shane Watson has scored 953 runs for CSK in the IPL. The former RR and RCB stalwart is 47 shy of 1,000 IPL runs for CSK. The senior batsman can be joined by Dwayne Bravo (927), Ambati Rayudu (884) and Ravindra Jadeja (865).
MSD set to surpass 100 IPL wins as CSK skipper
Dhoni has captained CSK in 160 IPL games. He has notched 99 wins and is one away from reaching the milestone of 100.
Jadeja (45) needs five catches to become only the third CSK outfielder to reach the mark of 50 after Suresh Raina (91) and Dwayne Bravo (53).
Jadeja can get past Ashwin's tally
Jadeja has claimed 81 wickets for CSK and needs 10 more to surpass R Ashwin's tally (90). He could become the second-highest wicket-taker for CSK in IPL history. Imran Tahir (32) needs nine wickets to get past Muttiah Muralitharan's tally of 40.