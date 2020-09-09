England batsman Dawid Malan has jumped four slots to claim the top position in the latest ICC Men's T20I Rankings for Batsmen. He made a massive stride after his consistent run against Pakistan and Australia in England's recently concluded T20I leg. Notably, Malan displaced Pakistani batsman Babar Azam to occupy the spot and is now eight positions ahead of him. Here is more.

Malan Career-best rating points for Malan

Top-order batsman, Malan, achieved his career-best rating points of 885 after the third T20I against Australia. The 33-year-old has been in sublime for England since the resumption of cricket in the UK. His last 10 scores in the format read as - 39, 55, 103*, 11, 23, 54*, 7, 66, 42, 21. Overall, Malan has racked up 682 runs from 16 T20Is at 48.71.

Rankings Butter, Bairstow also move up in the Rankings

Malan's team-mates Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler have also made significant gains in the Batting Rankings. Bairstow reached a career-best 19th position after scoring 72 runs in the series, while Buttler has moved from 40th to 28th as he was adjudged the Player of the Series. Meanwhile, Aaron Finch, who finished as the second-highest run-getter (125) retained his third spot.

Bowling Rankings Adil Rashid climbs to seventh spot

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid gained two slots to reach seventh position in the Bowling Rankings after finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the series. He snapped up six wickets from three matches at an incredible average of 12.50. Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson also entered the top-10 for the first time in his career, having taken three wickets in the series.

Series Australia reclaim the number one spot

Besides individual Rankings, Australia reclaimed the number one spot after handing England a five-wicket defeat in the final T20I. They started the series 10 points ahead of England (278), but went behind in the race upon losing the first two games. Following a consolation win in the third T20I, Australia now stand atop with 275 points. Meanwhile, their rivals are second with 271 points.

