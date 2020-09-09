England batsman Jason Roy has been passed fit and selected in a 14-man squad to take on Australia in the upcoming three-match ODI series, starting Friday. The 30-year-old batsman had missed the T20I series against Pakistan and Australia with a side strain. He also pulled out of the Indian Premier League 2020 season to start from September 19. Here are further details.

Injury Roy missed the T20Is against Pakistan and Australia

Roy had suffered the injury while preparing for the T20I series against Pakistan. He commenced his rehabilitation programme and was with the England side. England skipper Eoin Morgan had said they wanted to give Roy every chance to be fit for the limited-overs series against Australia. Roy couldn't recover in time for the T20Is, however, he has now been added to England's ODI squad.

Malan England add Dawid Malan as a reserve

Dawid Malan has been added as a reserve following his impressive show in the T20Is. Malan's heroics saw him jump four slots to claim the top position in the latest ICC Men's T20I Rankings for Batsmen. His last 10 scores in the format read as - 39, 55, 103*, 11, 23, 54*, 7, 66, 42, 21.

Information A look at Roy's ODI career

The opening batsman has played 90 ODIs for England, scoring 3,459 runs at 41.17. He has hit nine tons and 18 fifties at a strike-rate of 107.08. Notably, Roy has amassed 844 runs in 17 ODIs against Australia at 49.64. He has scored three centuries.

ODI England hope to have Morgan and Buttler for opening ODI

England will be expecting Eoin Morgan to lead them in the first ODI at Old Trafford. Morgan saw a finger injury keep him out of the third T20I. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler, too, is set to feature if he passes the COVID-19 test before his return to the bubble. He was permitted to leave the group after the series-clinching win in the second T20I.

Information A look at England's ODI squad